Raymond James & Associates Sells 82,480 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 980,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 82,480 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $38,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 161.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 190,792 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,397,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,748 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $39.58 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

