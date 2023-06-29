Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,410 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 349,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $21,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,816,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,204 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,667 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 1,020,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,914,000 after buying an additional 756,324 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after buying an additional 738,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,624,000 after buying an additional 684,660 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $62.63 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $65.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average of $62.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.187 per share. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.