Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,544 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $16,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,056,000 after acquiring an additional 116,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,799,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,618,000 after buying an additional 178,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock opened at $382.52 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $235.69 and a twelve month high of $382.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.