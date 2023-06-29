Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 19,347 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $21,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,613,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after buying an additional 11,465,781 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,969,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.