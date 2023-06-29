Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 213,091 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 153.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $52.59.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.