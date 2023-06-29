Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,390 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $19,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.20.

ODFL opened at $370.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.87 and its 200 day moving average is $324.33. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

