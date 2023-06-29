Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 99,456 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,456 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $20,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

