Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,360 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $18,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 683.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $74.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.84. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $75.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

