Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 731,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,793 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $18,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 82,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Old Republic International in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI opened at $24.72 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

