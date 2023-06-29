Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $18,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,223,000 after buying an additional 100,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,535,000 after acquiring an additional 139,258 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 170,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,234,000 after acquiring an additional 82,251 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,367,000 after acquiring an additional 56,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SOXX stock opened at $499.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $517.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $459.21 and a 200 day moving average of $434.19.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.6507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.