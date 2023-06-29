Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,150 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $20,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $138.88 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $160.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

