Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 607,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,349 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $17,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. CWM LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,916,000 after acquiring an additional 527,373 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 196,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $28.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1307 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

