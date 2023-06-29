Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,508 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $21,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $279.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $213.73 and a 52-week high of $290.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.