Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 462,090 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 46,638 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $18,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 849.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,290 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Barclays lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

FCX opened at $39.22 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

