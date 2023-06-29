Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 888,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,752,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 598,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,984,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,892,288.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.22. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

