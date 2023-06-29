Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $16.75 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $177.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $183.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.69.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

