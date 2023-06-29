Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $17.34 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 1,218.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,698 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $17,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTHI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The company has a market cap of $177.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

