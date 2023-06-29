Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $17.87 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 524,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $17,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after buying an additional 458,155 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 331,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after purchasing an additional 93,761 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,115,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,053,000 after purchasing an additional 132,783 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS NULV opened at $34.09 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

