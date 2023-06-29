Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $18.19 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,978 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $18,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $58.06 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $58.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.