Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $18.27 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $18,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.5% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after buying an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

KHC opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

