Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $18.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,705 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $18,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IJJ stock opened at $105.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.82. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.