Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $18.84 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 41.9% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 7.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $226,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progressive Stock Performance

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,930 shares of company stock worth $1,938,465. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $131.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $109.42 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.74 and its 200 day moving average is $135.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.