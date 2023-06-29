Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $19.42 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,995 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $19,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,494 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,867,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,378,000 after purchasing an additional 618,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shopify Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $67.36. The stock has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

