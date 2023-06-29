Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $20.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 329.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 251,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 193,340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 981.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $78.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.24.
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
