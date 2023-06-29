Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $20.40 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after buying an additional 27,229 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $2,616,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $169.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $187.82. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

