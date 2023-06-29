Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $21.25 Million Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,565,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,290 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $21,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RVT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,226,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,046,000 after buying an additional 97,313 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 358.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 145,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 113,579 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 127,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RVT stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $16.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

