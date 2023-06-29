Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $19,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,361,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $376.25 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.79 and a 52 week high of $389.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

