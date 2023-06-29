Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 75.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,359 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $16,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,900,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $122,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $79.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $79.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.39.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

