Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,463 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $20,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMMO. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.96. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.22 and a 1 year high of $83.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

