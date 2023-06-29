Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $17,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.91.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Performance

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PWR opened at $193.71 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.53 and a 1 year high of $195.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.