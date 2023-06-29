Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $17,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.91.
Shares of PWR opened at $193.71 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.53 and a 1 year high of $195.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.57.
Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.
Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.
