Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,425 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $18,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 247,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 179.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $771,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $47.80 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.76.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

