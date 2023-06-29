Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $21,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 198.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYH stock opened at $275.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.84 and a 200 day moving average of $277.07. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $250.10 and a 1-year high of $294.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

