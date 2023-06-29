Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 100,661 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 100.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,661 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $17,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 232.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 56,208 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $91.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day moving average of $88.22. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $77.54 and a 12 month high of $94.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

