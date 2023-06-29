Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,254 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $17,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in Republic Services by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $148.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $150.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

