Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,050 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $17,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Hershey by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 840.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total transaction of $3,654,383.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,349,208.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total value of $3,654,383.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,349,208.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,791 shares of company stock valued at $74,644,492 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $249.62 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

