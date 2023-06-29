Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,858 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $20,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,021,000 after buying an additional 2,851,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 103,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,282,000 after buying an additional 2,269,895 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $111.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

