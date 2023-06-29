Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,559 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $17,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $374,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,696,000.

FPEI stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

