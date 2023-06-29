Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $18,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in ASML by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

ASML Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $724.19 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $747.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $685.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.64. The company has a market cap of $285.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.