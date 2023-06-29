Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 724,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,444 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $19,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

