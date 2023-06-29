Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $123.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

