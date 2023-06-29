Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 409,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $18,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 795.4% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

FNCL opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.31. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $52.66.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

