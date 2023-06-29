Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,705 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $20,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 840,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 45,275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 426.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 39,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $95.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $97.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.47.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.