Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 21,334 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,334 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $19,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $442.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $448.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.57. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

