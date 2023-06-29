Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 216,473 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,473 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $21,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,537,000.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $25.34 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $881.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.