Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,428 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $19,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,645,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $283.19 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $192.25 and a 12-month high of $284.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.64, for a total value of $510,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,504 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,050 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.29.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

