Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,588 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $16,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 388,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after acquiring an additional 51,556 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 34,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,157.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $37.54 on Thursday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $38.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $683.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1752 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

