Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 53,558 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,558 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $16,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after buying an additional 36,936 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

