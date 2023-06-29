Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 85,047 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,047 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $19,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $444,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MetLife by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,761,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 564.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in MetLife by 309.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $54.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.79. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

