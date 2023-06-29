Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,955 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $19,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.1 %

ULTA opened at $462.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $477.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.53. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.58 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,248 shares of company stock worth $1,678,501 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.