Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 91,953 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,953 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.